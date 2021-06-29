Kuongoza - Local Artist Releases Short Film | River City Live

Ebony Payne-English is the face on some of Jacksonville’s most popular art murals. She is a renowned poet, storyteller, and now, a screenwriter who has reimagined the age-old folktale of Medusa with her unique voice. THE FILM IS CALLED KUONGOZA.

In partnership with Black Films Matter, Ebony will host the Theatrical Release of her film Kuongoza at Tinseltown Theatre on Sunday, July 4 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Event Brite

The film’s name Kuongoza, in swahili, means “teacher, guidance.” Directed by Folio Weekly Best Of Jax Videographer Myles Dante, it is a visual album where Ebony leads the viewer through a flow of her original music and storytelling. Themes include #ProtectBlackWomen , #BlackLove and more.

Following the film, guests will go over to a block party in front of the mural featuring Ebony along Arlington Expressway. The event ends at 10 p.m.

The date of the event is strategically planned, celebrating the liberation and continued journey of independence for black people. #JuneteenthForever