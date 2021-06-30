Local Business Owner Creates Stylish Clothes for Mom | River City Live

Partly Cloudy icon
What mom wouldn’t want to look this comfortable and cute? Local mom and small business owner Carla Elmer provides shirts that are just that: stylish, but are soft and easy to wear. Carla opened up XOXO Basic Girl Shop during the pandemic last year turning a negative into a positive. Her shirts range from cute sayings such as “Running On Coffee and Dry Shampoo’' to matching sets with your young child (moms get “Wine Wine Wine” while kiddos get “Whine Whine Whine”). She also recently started launching a sports line that includes baseball and football shirts for the mom who likes her game days.

To find out more head to her ETSY shop at https://www.etsy.com/shop/xoxobasicgirlshop or check her out on Instagram!

