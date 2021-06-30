Local Musician Darrell Rae performs His Song 'Livin' | River City Live

Local musician Darrell Rae has performed several times on River City Live and he is back from Nashville performing his song ‘Livin’. After performing on Broadway for 4 years in Nashville he came back to Jax to perform at some local spots and we were honored to have him back on our show.

If you would like to see more performances from Darrell’s performances on River City live see below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uap3a5Clg8

If you would like to learn more you can visit him on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/DarrellRaeLive