Florida’s Underwater Lightshow Will Blow Your Mind! | River City Live

Florida’s underwater light show will blow your mind! Eden Kendall spoke with Justin Buzziof Get up and Go Kayaking, via Zoom, this week.

He explained that from June to October every year, the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge near Orlando (about an hour from the theme parks) transforms into as scene straight out of Avatar. Dolphins glow neon blue. Manatees and manta rays are blue, too. Even the mullet that keplunk into your kayak are bright blue.

Some say it’s as if the world has turned upside down and you are paddling through comets, shooting stars and fireworks. The unusual light show is all thanks to a large concentration of single-celled bioluminescent organisms that gather here every year.

Get Up And Go Kayaking takes guests through the estuary in a see-through kayak. The transparent kayak-canoe hybrids act as magnifying glasses. This means, kayakers can clearly see manatees, otters and fish darting below. With stunning locations throughout the Sunshine State, guests choose their own adventures, from dolphin sightings in Key West to mangrove tunnels in Naples to a rare bioluminescence phenomenon in Merritt Island.

Justin Buzzi explained that bioluminescence is the emission of light by a living organism. When the organisms move in the water they create a beautiful glowing effect. This means that you can see fish underwater by the glow that they give off as they swim, your paddle will glow as you maneuver the waterways and the natural flow of water will illuminate these organisms.