Jax Best Wine List: Bistro Aix | River City Live

Variety is the spice of life, especially if you are a wine connoisseur who enjoys sampling a myriad of wine flavors. You, our local experts, voted Bistro AIX the local spot with Jax Best Wine List. The restaurant has undergone a number of changes since reopening post covid, but they have maintained their expansive wine list that features over 200 different labels.

Owner of Bistro AIX, Marcello Villani, sat down with our own Rance Adams to discuss why he thinks they were voted Jax Best Wine List. He also turned Rance onto a flavor that left his palate dancing with joy… great flavors at a price he wouldn’t normally indulge. The restaurant is now offering wine pairing chats with their executive chef while also maintaining their vibe as Jax Best Happy Hour.