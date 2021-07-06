Local R&B Musician Chris Knite Performs His Song ‘Overtime’ | River City Live

Chris Knite is a local R&B singer who has already made an impression on the community. Pre-Covid, he toured all over the southeast region. During the downtime, he spent many hours in the lab working on his latest EP Overtime. It recently dropped and has garnered national recognition for the music mixes and his silky vocal stylings. He dropped by the River City Live set to talk about the EP, his future plans and more. He also had the studio feeling some type of way as he performed the title track “Overtime”