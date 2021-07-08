Behind the Shield with Rhino Shield | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Rhino Shield is the perfect exterior coating solution for your home. For over a decade including over 40,000 successful installations worldwide, Rhino Shield has pioneered the development and installation of long lasting ceramic elastomeric wall coating technology. Far more durable than traditional paint, Rhino Shield keeps your home looking beautiful and protected for years to come. It may be applied to virtually any home’s exterior–wood, stucco, brick, block, vinyl siding, metal–even shingle roofs! Rhino Shield looks like paint but is engineered to last much longer. There is a 25 year product warranty against cracking, chipping, and peeling.

At Shark Coatings, they have spent over two decades delivering high-quality floor coating services to the Jacksonville area, as well as much of Northeast Florida. Whether you need concrete coatings for your garage floor, pool decks, driveways, patios, walkways, or something else, their team has the skill and experience to deliver unique solutions. They can even fix failing epoxy floors! No matter your project’s coating needs, they provide the industrial-strength solutions to take any area of your commercial or residential property from bleak to chic. Learn more about their services and how any project can benefit from our timeless coatings.

Ad

GIVE THEM A CALL AT 904-519-5055