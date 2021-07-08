Staying Stylish In The Sun with Cabana Life | River City Live

Sun Safe or Stylish? How About Both? Cabana Life provides sun protective clothing, swimwear and accessories designed to keep the whole family safe from the sun without abandoning your sense of fashion. Cabana Life started with two women living their lives up in Manhattan when suddenly cancer crept around the corner. The pair was stunned to find out the lightweight clothing they were used to wearing just wasn’t beating the heat. Since there were no chic sun protective options in sight, they created their own and Cabana Life was born.

To find out more head to: https://www.cabanalife.com/

Beachwear Style Tips

*Keep it classic by sticking with simple but timeless pieces.

*Think versatile. Be prepared for the beach but also evenings out so you’re not the guy not getting service for lack of shoes and a shirt.

*Dry feels better. Lightweight and fast-drying linen is super important unless you like the feeling of being wet with sand stuck on your skin and clothes on the car ride home.

*Prefer Light Colors. Not only do they reflect heat from the sun to keep you cooler, but they also shine bright in the sunlight.

*We all come in different colors. Paler skin matches with muted tones of blues, pinks and greens. Olive skin goes well with rich khakis, oranges and rusts and darker tones pair with neon brights.

To learn more visit: https://www.fashionbeans.com/article/complete-guide-to-beachwear/