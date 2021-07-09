Teacher of The Week: The First Winner is Announced! | River City Live

Hodges Mazda wants to thank our teachers. From June 28 through Aug. 23, 2021, we’re hosting a weekly submission for people to either enter themselves or a beloved teacher to win $1,000 for their classroom.

Today we awarded our first winner. Amanda Snipes from Terry Parker High School. She was nominated by her wife April.

I am nominating my wife Amanda Snipes. She works at Terry Parker High school teaching a class called HOPE

She loves her job, subject, students and co-workers. She coaches volleyball at Terry Parker were she cares for her players as her own.

After work hours she comes home to another full time job with an almost two year old and 7 month old twins.

She doesn’t miss a beat and our kids absolutely adore her.

She is a phenomenal parent, teacher, friend, spouse and person. she deserves it.

Nominate a Teacher:

We still have 8 teachers who can win and you still have time to nominate someone!

If you would like to nominate a teacher you can visit: https://www.news4jax.com/sponsored/2021/06/28/know-a-teacher-who-deserves-1000-for-the-classroom-enter-that-person-here/