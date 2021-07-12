Barwick Banking Company: Grand Opening in St. Augustine | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Barwick Banking Company will be opening its doors for the first time in St. Augustine, Florida on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 1200 Plantation Island Drive, Suite 110, St. Augustine and in Daytona Beach, Florida during the 1st Quarter of 2022.

Chad Bowling, President of Barwick Banking Company said, “We are excited about the opportunity to open offices in these two dynamic markets. I have been in St. Augustine for over 17 years and have seen the city grow, and I’m proud that our bank will be a part of that growth. We see a tremendous opportunity due to industry consolidation. In the last ten years the number of banks in Florida has shrunk from 247 banks in 2011 to just 98 today”

“Our company’s motto is For Locals. By Locals., because our shareholders are here and our customers are here. We want to be the premier community bank in the markets we serve.”

The management team of Barwick Banking Company has many ties to banking in St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, through their times with SouthTrust Bank, Colonial Bank and most recently with Reunion Bank of Florida.

“St. Augustine and Daytona Beach have always been great markets for our team. When we purchased Barwick Banking Company in 2019 we knew that we would want to expand into these markets with a team of bankers that are second to none, and today we are realizing that dream” said Jim Bange, CEO “Barwick Banking Company has been around since 1907 and has been providing outstanding customer service in the South Georgia area since then. It’s exciting to bring that tradition, along with great innovative banking products to North and Central Florida.”

To learn more visit them at: https://barwickbank.com/