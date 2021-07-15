Celebrating Shark Week with Stuntwoman Liz Parkinson | River City Live

As an expert diver and stuntwoman, Liz Parkinson is no stranger to spreading awareness for ocean conservation and helping to take a bite out of misinformation about sharks. Working hand in hand with our friends at Shark Angels, Liz joined us for an interview to talk about her work with educating the younger generation about what they can do to help the ocean.

Liz also discusses her impressive career in television and film. Over the years she has worked side by side with such shows as Discovery’s Shark Week, Ellen, and Good Morning America and such movies as Avatar and Fast and Furious 9. Living and working by the ocean has given Liz the opportunity to not only film and act, but to spread awareness about protecting our oceans on a global level.

To find out more about Liz you can head to her Instagram @Lizparkinson1 or head to sharkangels.org.