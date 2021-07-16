Teacher of The Week! The Second Winner is Announced | River City Live

Hodges Mazda wants to thank our teachers. From June 28 through Aug. 23, 2021, we’re hosting a weekly submission for people to either enter themselves or a beloved teacher to win $1,000 for their classroom.

Today we awarded our second winner. Christi Rettini teacher at Alden road Exceptional Student Center. She was nominated by her mother

“My daughter Christi Rettini has been working with special needs students for 6 years at Alden Road Exceptional Student Center and loves it.

But their resources are very slim and this would help her classroom so much. Please consider her and her students.”

Nominate a Teacher:

You still have time to nominate someone!

If you would like to nominate a teacher you can visit: https://www.news4jax.com/sponsored/2021/06/28/know-a-teacher-who-deserves-1000-for-the-classroom-enter-that-person-here/

