‘The Big Comeback ' New EP from Billy Buchanan | River City Live

Persevere Entertainment Group, INC., is thrilled to announce the release of the latest EP from Billy Buchanan, “The Big Comeback”, which is available everywhere on . The title track, “The Big Comeback”, is the first single and it features original songs written, produced and arranged by The Ambassador of Rock ‘n Soul, Billy Buchanan during the pandemic of 2020.

The personal and professional trials experienced by Billy over the last 12 months, has led to an amazing year of renewal, focus, empathy, and perseverance. “The Big Comeback” is about the lessons learned when you’ve been counted out, and need hope and encouragement to come back stronger than ever! You have never heard Billy Buchanan like this before! Pre-Order your copy online today, by going to: BILLYBUCHANAN.ORG! Buchanan has opened for legendary artists, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Tom Jones, Paul Anka, Harry Connick, Jr., The Jersey Boys on Tour, Tower of Power, and many more!

Check out his full schedule and more at: BILLYBUCHANAN.ORG “This last year has been challenging for all of us. We’ve all had to look deep within ourselves to find a way to push forward through the most unforeseen circumstances. My prayer is that my new EP, “The Big Comeback”, in some small way, encourages listeners to keep on fighting, and reminds them that there is hope on the horizon.” – Billy Buchanan Billy currently resides in St. Augustine as a fulltime entertainer and songwriter, performing 250+ shows a year. Billy also mentors, consults, and develops aspiring artists through his music company, Persevere Entertainment Group, INC.