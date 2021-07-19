National Tattoo Day with Inksmith & Rogers | River City Live

National Tattoo Day is on July 17th and we stopped by Inksmith and Rogers to meet with tattoo artist Angelo Miller. Eden brought some interesting trivia facts about tattooing through the years, including one that referenced human urine being used in the very early days of tattoo ink. Angelo said that he had heard of this and also about dead bugs and berries being a part of the earliest formulas.

While there, we learned about the founders and the history of Inksmith and Rogers tattoo studio. To find out more go to inksmithtattoo.com.