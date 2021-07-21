How to Pack Makeup and Skincare for Vacation | River City Live

Carrie Wilson, of Carrie Wilson Make UP, joined us today and shared this story:

“I had a very unfortunate thing happen to me on my trip a few weeks ago. My bag was “lost” or stolen and it contained all of my makeup, toiletries and shoes. GASP!”

Here is what Carrie says she learned:

Spend the money on mini products.

If you can’t find them, fill small containers and label them. This helps with space and if for some reason your bag goes missing, your heart won’t be as broken.

Opt for makeup palettes that have a little of everything in one place.

Pack your non liquid makeup and brushes in your small personal item that is with you at all times.

Go minimal. You won’t regret it.