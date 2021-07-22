Local Mother/Daughter Company Releases New Children’s Book | River City Live

The mother/ daughter duo, Poka Lips not only creates natural lip gloss for kids but also released a new children’s book. The pair travels to different daycares and schools just to read to different classrooms and students. So far, they have visited over 15 schools in two weeks to showcase their first children’s book. The storyline features how the lip gloss gives a young girl superpowers.

If you would like to read the book, it’s currently on Amazon and they are having a book signing in Regency Mall on Sunday, August 8 from 2-5 p.m. However, it doesn’t stop there, Poka Lips next goal is to start reading to the children at Wolfson Hospital in the fall.

Check out https://www.instagram.com/pokaboss/?hl=en for more.