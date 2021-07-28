Detroit Hip Hop Artist Young Ra has visited Jacksonville multiple times over the past few years. During one of his visits, he connected with Dr. Shaun Powell during the production of one of her films. They kept in touch and she invited him back to the River City to perform for the community. Rance dropped by the Black Box Theatre to chat with the rapper to discuss how the show went, his appreciation for Jacksonville and where he envisions his career going.
Detroit Hip Hop Artist Showcases in Jax | River City Live
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.