Jacksonville Art-ifacts at the Jacksonville International Airport | River City Live

Traveling out of Jacksonville International Airport? Maybe plan to get there a little early and immerse yourself in art. The Jacksonville Artist’s Guild have an exhibition of various art mediums with a focus on all things Jacksonville called Art-iFacts. Whether you’re a native or a visitor, there is plenty of creativity and history available for all to take in. Rance met up with Cookie Davis, one of the founding members of the Guild, to learn how this exhibition was able to take flight.