Air Fryer Friday: Oreo Beignets | River City Live

Air Fryer Friday!

Here’s the recipe for today’s air fryer recipe:

Oreo Beignets!

Spread out crescent dough onto a cutting board or counter.

Using your finger, press down into each perforated line so it forms one big sheet.

Cut the dough into eighths.

Place an Oreo cookie in the center of each of the crescent roll squares and roll each corner up (see visual above in post).

Bunch up the rest of the crescent roll to make sure it covers the entire Oreo cookie. Do not stretch the crescent roll too thin or it will break.

Preheat air fryer to 320 degrees for about 2-3 minutes.

Gently place the Air Fried Oreos inside the air fryer in one even row so they do not touch. If you have a smaller air fryer, cook in batches.

Cook Oreos on 320 degrees for 5-6 minutes until golden brown on the outside.

Carefully remove the Air Fryer Oreos from the air fryer and immediately dust them with powdered sugar if desired.