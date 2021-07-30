Air Fryer Friday: Oreo Beignets | River City Live

Air Fryer Friday!
Here’s the recipe for today’s air fryer recipe:
Oreo Beignets!
- 8 Oreo cookies or other brand sandwich cookies
- 1 package of Pillsbury Crescents Rolls (or crescent dough sheet)
- Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Spread out crescent dough onto a cutting board or counter.
- Using your finger, press down into each perforated line so it forms one big sheet.
- Cut the dough into eighths.
- Place an Oreo cookie in the center of each of the crescent roll squares and roll each corner up (see visual above in post).
- Bunch up the rest of the crescent roll to make sure it covers the entire Oreo cookie. Do not stretch the crescent roll too thin or it will break.
- Preheat air fryer to 320 degrees for about 2-3 minutes.
- Gently place the Air Fried Oreos inside the air fryer in one even row so they do not touch. If you have a smaller air fryer, cook in batches.
- Cook Oreos on 320 degrees for 5-6 minutes until golden brown on the outside.
- Carefully remove the Air Fryer Oreos from the air fryer and immediately dust them with powdered sugar if desired.
- Let cool for two minutes, then enjoy!