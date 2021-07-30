Rethreaded is Celebrating 10 Years! | River City Live

Kristin Keen, Founder and CEO of Rethreaded, joined RCL to share some great news: Rethreaded is celebrating 10 Years of helping survivors of human trafficking

This celebration will be the final event at their home of 10 years before they move to their recently purchased 36,000sq Delores Barr Weaver Campus of Hope.

According to Kristin, Rethreaded started with an idea on a napkin and now has served over 70 women who are survivors of human trafficking. “We have had some amazing experiences, including being the top vote getter at One Spark, a partnership with Southwest Airlines, being featured on an episode of project runway all-stars and being selected as the US Senate Small Business of the week. We are going to celebrate all the lives that have been changed over the past ten years. At our 10th Birthday, guests can buy $25 raffle tickets for the chance to win prizes including Southwest Airline tickets, a whiskey gift basket, a “Wine on the Water” experience, and more. Food and beverage sponsors for the event include Jimmy Johns, Tabula Rasa, Chips! Cookie Co., and Baker on Wolfe Street with a photobooth experience by 20 Twenty Creative and musical entertainment by local duo, Tom and Natalie. And....wait there is more.....Riverside homes has given us a $30K matching grant! For every dollar you donate, raffle ticket you purchase, and product you buy it is doubled!!! "

Learn more at Rethreaded.com