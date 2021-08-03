Exercises For Your Feet with Coach Pat Hannigan | River City Live

Could you imagine wearing gloves, all day...every day? Well, Coach Pat Henigan, of Jacksonville Fitness Academy says that wearing shoes and socks deprives all of the nerve endings in your feet the same tactile enjoyment that comes from going gloves-free.

Coach Pat explained that while there are obviously precautions one should take prior to performing everyday activities while barefoot, he does see a benefit in doing some exercises shoes-free.

He also recommended the towel grab exercise to strengthen your feet and alleviate symptoms of Plantar Fasciitis.

Learn more at JaxFitnessAcademy.com.