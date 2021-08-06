Melissa Fisher From Oakleaf High Wins Teacher of The Week

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Hodges Mazda wants to thank our teachers. From June 28 through Aug. 23, 2021, we’re hosting a weekly submission for people to either enter themselves or a beloved teacher to win $1,000 for their classroom.

Today we awarded our fifth winner. Melissa Fisher Teacher at Oakleaf Highschool. She was nominated by Tyler Wood

“It is with great honor that the administration team at OHS recommend Mrs. Melissa Fisher. Mrs. Fisher has worked as teacher for 7 years, and has been in Clay County since 2017 at Oakleaf High School she serves as US History teacher. Given her reputation in the community and her commitment to teaching and learning, there is no doubt she is one of the most influential and integral employees on our campus. Mrs. Fisher has won Lanier County Teacher of the Year (Georgia - ‘16-’17), Clay County for the Prentice-Hall’s Excellence in Teaching History (Clay County - ‘19-’20). Ms. Fisher is that educator you never forget when leaving their class to set off into the real world; she is one you constantly regard as an important part of your educational journey, one you talk about when asked what teacher was most influential, and one that can ignite a life-long love and passion of History in the short amount of time you’re in her class. When she was asked what is the most meaningful part of being an educator, she said " Making connections with kids; and making historical connections to the present day; realizing every decision that’s been/will be made has long-term impacts.”

You still have time to nominate someone!

If you would like to nominate a teacher you can visit: https://www.news4jax.com/sponsored/2021/06/28/know-a-teacher-who-deserves-1000-for-the-classroom-enter-that-person-here/