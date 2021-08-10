Getting Organized For Back to School with Chris Stone | River City Live

Chris Stone of Neatly Designed is an expert when it comes to getting organized. When it’s time for back to school, Chris says “The first thing I like to talk about is for the parents, because if the parents aren’t organized, nobody is.´Chris suggests a filing system for the grown ups to “all your essentials organized, so that when you’re looking to sign a paper, or need to mail something, everything is all in one place.”

A great suggestion from Chris is deep containers for the pantry and lazy susans to be sure that you can see everything you have for school snacks and lunches.

“And last but definitely not least, is this container from Walmart. " says Chris, showing us a standard filing container. “It’s under $8. And this I’ve been doing for years I did it with my own children labeling from kindergarten all the way to eighth grade. And when any type of memorabilia comes up whether it’s a report card, school pictures, artwork, you just drop it in and yes I know everything’s digital now but there’s still so much that comes up. At the end of the year you go through and you purge what you don’t want to say and when they’re older, you give them their box and believe me it just happened to me last week and I was thrilled to give my daughter the box. "

For more from Chris Stone visit her online at www.neatlydesigned.com .