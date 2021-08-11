Mostly Cloudy icon
Nutritious and Yummy Back-to-School Meals with Mia Syn | River City Live

Today on River City Live, Mia Syn joined us to show you fun ideas for back-to-school meals and snacks… that your kids will love! It is important to have food that not only your kids will love, but will give them the energy and nutrition they need to take on their day.

Mia Syn is a national on-air nutrition expert, host of Good Food Friday on ABC News 4 and one of the most recognized and trusted young dietitians in the media. With more TV appearances than any other young nutritionist in the country, she has helped millions of viewers, readers and clients learn healthier, sustainable eating habits.

You can find out more at nutritionbymia.com.

