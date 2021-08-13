Air Fryer Friday: French Toast | River City Live

These Air Fryer French Toast Sticks are so quick and easy to make. Make them ahead, freeze, and reheat to make busy mornings fuss-free! They are an easy back to school breakfast that any kid (or adult on the go!) will love.

12 slices Texas Toast

1 cup milk

5 large eggs

4 tbsp. butter, melted

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp. cinnamon

Maple syrup, optional

1. Slice each bread slice into thirds.

2. In a bowl, add the milk, eggs, butter, and vanilla. Whisk until combined.

3. In a separate bowl, add the cinnamon and sugar.

4. Dip each breadstick quickly into the egg mixture.

5. Sprinkle the sugar mixture onto both sides.

6. Place into the air fryer basket and cook at 350°F for about 8 minutes or until just crispy.

7. Remove from basket and allow to cool. Serve with maple syrup, if desired.