Friday the 13th - The Day When Superstitions Come Out to Play | River City Live

Friday the 13th — that peculiar day when our phobias and superstitions come out to play. This Friday the 13th may seem even eerier than usual, given current world circumstances: On top of all the “regular” superstitions around the day and the number, lately, things have felt, shall we say, mildly apocalyptic?

But why is Friday the 13th considered so mysterious and scary in the first place and why does the simple act of combining the greatest weekday with the most mythologized prime number strike such fear in our hearts?

The answer is a complicated tangle of folklore, history, and good old superstition. We met up with psychic therapist and spiritual teacher Vincent Genna to untangle it all and let us know what’s in store for us this Friday the 13th!