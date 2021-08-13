Publix Aprons Meal : Korean Meatballs | River City Live

Korean Chicken Meatballs
Total Time - 35 Minutes (Makes 6 Servings)
Ingredients:
Nonstick aluminum foil
¼ cup fresh mint
½ cup green onions
¾ cup panko breadcrumbs
1 tsp ginger spice paste
1 tsp garlic blend paste
1 large egg
1 lb ground chicken
3 tbsp Korean chili sauce
2 tbsp canola oil
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Finely chop mint and green onions. Combine in large bowl: mint, onions, panko, ginger and garlic pastes, egg,
chicken, and chili sauce until blended. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes.
2. Scoop (or form) meat mixture into 1-inch balls (wash hands). Place oil in pan then add meatballs (in batches). Cook 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned. Arrange meatballs on baking sheet. Repeat with remaining meatballs.
3. Bake 8-10 minutes or until 165°F. Remove from oven and set aside to cool 5 minutes before serving.
*Can be served sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and additional sliced green onions, If desired.