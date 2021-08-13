Publix Aprons Meal : Korean Meatballs | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Korean Chicken Meatballs

Total Time - 35 Minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

¼ cup fresh mint

½ cup green onions

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp ginger spice paste

1 tsp garlic blend paste

1 large egg

1 lb ground chicken

3 tbsp Korean chili sauce

2 tbsp canola oil

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Finely chop mint and green onions. Combine in large bowl: mint, onions, panko, ginger and garlic pastes, egg,

chicken, and chili sauce until blended. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes.

2. Scoop (or form) meat mixture into 1-inch balls (wash hands). Place oil in pan then add meatballs (in batches). Cook 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned. Arrange meatballs on baking sheet. Repeat with remaining meatballs.

3. Bake 8-10 minutes or until 165°F. Remove from oven and set aside to cool 5 minutes before serving.

*Can be served sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and additional sliced green onions, If desired.