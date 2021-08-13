Roselind Folk Wins Teacher of the Week | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Hodges Mazda wants to thank our teachers. From June 28 through Aug. 23, 2021, we’re hosting a weekly submission for people to either enter themselves or a beloved teacher to win $1,000 for their classroom.

Today we awarded our sixth winner. Roselind Folk.

“My name is Roselind Folk I have been teaching since 1995 in Duval County. I have taught Public, Charter, and Private Schools. I received my B.S. degree in Elementary from UA in 1978. I was working in the Computer Field as a Computer Programmer. I was always the one sent out for training and I would come back and train my co-workers. I always had the love and passion for Teaching. Every year I am working I always spend money and I say not spending any more, but I am always back in line. When you are Teaching very seldom do you teach the same class or in the same room. There is a different Theme that we have each year. This is very costly. The supplies that the (some) parents bring in at the beginning of the school year does not last. Yes, I am constantly going back into my pockets for supplies. Every Holiday I like to buy my children treat bags. If their birthday comes around I buy something for their birthday. I have been a Cheerleader/Dance Coach and there are some students that do not have everything they need I will buy it. I have paid for gowns for Senior Prom I have paid for hairstyles and nails. There is so much more I really can’t name it all. Everything I do, I do it from my heart. I treat my students as though they are my child I love Teaching and I teach my children to love learning. You have to have supplies to assist in learning. When I am picked I guarantee you it will be out to great use. Thank you for listening and thank you for selecting. 😊”

You still have time to nominate someone!

If you would like to nominate a teacher you can visit: https://www.news4jax.com/sponsored/2021/06/28/know-a-teacher-who-deserves-1000-for-the-classroom-enter-that-person-here/