Sibling Rivalry at Players By the Sea | River City Live

Jacksonville creatives get another opportunity to shine in a stage play called Sibling Rivalry. The showcase features performers from Rare Diamonds Studio which trains those with a passion for the arts in various areas of acting, production and more. Training is heavily discounted to allow most anyone to find their shine. The play focuses on family secrets, those secrets being revealed and how the family comes to deal with emotional situations. Rance chatted with playwright Kristal Stallings and CEO of Rare Diamonds Studio Toni Diamond-Bingham about this weekend’s shows.