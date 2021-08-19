Beefy Fiesta Crescent Pockets with Publix | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

1 (10-oz) can diced tomatoes with green chiles

Parchment paper

1 lb lean ground beef

1 tbsp taco seasoning

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 (8-oz) cans refrigerated crescent roll sheets

1 large egg

1 tbsp water

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Drain tomatoes. Line baking sheet with parchment. Add beef to pan; cook and stir to crumble meat 3-4 minutes or until browned and 160 degree F. Drain and return meat to pan.

2. Return pan to heat. Stir in tomatoes, seasoning, and cheese until blended and cheese has melted. Remove pan from heat.

3. Unroll crescent roll sheets on work surface. Cut each dough into 4 equal squares (8 squares total). Scoop (or spoon) meat mixture onto one side of each dough (about 1/3 cup each). Fold dough over filling and crimp edges to seal. Place pockets on baking sheet. Poke a hole on top of each pocked to vent.

4. Beat egg and water. Brush over pockets and sprinkle with salt. Bake 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.