Smocking: The Latest Fashion Trend with NYC Sample Sale | River City Live

Another visit to NYC Sample Sale happened this week on River City Live. This week, Colleen Berry taught us about smocking. Smocking is not new to fashion, but it has made an enormous resurgence in popularity. Eden mentioned that she typically used to see smocking mostly in children’s dress up clothing. While this USED to be the case, it has become popular in every day casual and dress clothes for women. Colleen showed us several garments that used smocking as decorative enhancement. NYC Sample Sale is a pop-up retail location located at the St. John’s Town Center near Swoozies and Nordstrom Rack.