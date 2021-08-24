Partly Cloudy icon
River City Live

Pamper Your Pets With Homemade Dog Treats | River City Live

Time to pamper your pooch with these homemade cheese dog treats. It’s so easy to make a big batch, for your furry best friend!

  • 3 Cups Whole Wheat Flour
  • 2 Large Eggs
  • 2/3 Cup Water
  • 1 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

STEPS

  • 1. Preheat Oven to 350 degrees.
  • 2. Mix all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl to form a dough.
  • 3. Roll dough out onto a lightly floured surface with a rolling pin to desired thickness. (I kept mine around ½-inch thick)
  • 4. Next use a cookie cutter to cut out dog treats and lay them onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet.
  • 5. Bake treats for 20-25 minutes.
  • 6. Allow to cool completely before feeding to your dog. Enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of The Cookie Rookie.

