Pamper Your Pets With Homemade Dog Treats | River City Live

Time to pamper your pooch with these homemade cheese dog treats. It’s so easy to make a big batch, for your furry best friend!
- 3 Cups Whole Wheat Flour
- 2 Large Eggs
- 2/3 Cup Water
- 1 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
STEPS
- 1. Preheat Oven to 350 degrees.
- 2. Mix all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl to form a dough.
- 3. Roll dough out onto a lightly floured surface with a rolling pin to desired thickness. (I kept mine around ½-inch thick)
- 4. Next use a cookie cutter to cut out dog treats and lay them onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet.
- 5. Bake treats for 20-25 minutes.
- 6. Allow to cool completely before feeding to your dog. Enjoy!
Recipe courtesy of The Cookie Rookie.