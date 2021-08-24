Pamper Your Pets With Homemade Dog Treats | River City Live

Time to pamper your pooch with these homemade cheese dog treats. It’s so easy to make a big batch, for your furry best friend!

STEPS

1. Preheat Oven to 350 degrees.



2. Mix all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl to form a dough.



3. Roll dough out onto a lightly floured surface with a rolling pin to desired thickness. (I kept mine around ½-inch thick)



4. Next use a cookie cutter to cut out dog treats and lay them onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet.



5. Bake treats for 20-25 minutes.

