Two Hacks in the Kitchen: Pizza Rolls | River City Live

Pizza Rolls!

1 roll puff pastry dough thawed

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup marinara sauce

Toppings such as pepperoni (optional)

Roll out the dough into a rectangular shape, around half an inch in thickness. Spread the pizza sauce on top, leaving room around the perimeter of the dough. Add the cheese and pizza toppings of choice, before rolling it up, jelly roll style. Use a wet knife to slice into 8 portions.

FOR OVEN:

Preheat the oven to 350 and cook for 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

For Air Fryer:

Lightly grease an air fryer basket. Brush the exterior of the pizza rolls and place them in the air fryer basket. Air fry at 200C/400F for 8-10 minutes, turning halfway through.

Remove the pizza rolls from the air fryer and serve immediately.