2021 W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractors Bold City Showcase

Three games will be played at Bolles on Aug. 27, 28 to open the 2021 season

High school football is back and so is its headlining opening week event — the W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor, Inc. Bold City Showcase on WJXT Channel 4.

Airstream Ventures took the wraps off the third edition of the two-day high school football event Friday afternoon, with three matchups returning to the campus of Bolles to open the 2021 season.

West Nassau and the host Bulldogs will face off on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., followed by Saturday games between Ribault and Creekside (3:30 p.m.) and Clay County rivals Oakleaf and Orange Park at 7. The games will be televised live on WJXT and streamed on News4Jax.com. They will also be broadcast on the radio on 1010XL and 92.5 FM.

General admission tickets are $10. A daily VIP ticket is $40 and a two-day VIP ticket is $60. Tickets can be purchased here.

