Local Baton Twirling Team Brings Home Gold | River City Live

The North Florida Twirling Academy consists of young ladies between the ages of 3-18 years of age. They are offered the opportunity to perform in parades, events and competitions with baton twirling, pom pom and dance routines. The team recently rolled down to Houston for the AAU Junior Olympics where they shined bright and brought back multiple gold medals. They are gearing up for their new season with a registration event tomorrow at Lonnie C. Miller Park between 5:30-7:30 pm. Rance met the team to learn some skills and get insight into what it’s like to be apart of the North Florida Twirling Academy.