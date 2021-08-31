Trauma Assistance Program Launched by Chasity Taylor Foundation | River City Live

The Chasity Taylor Foundation continues to expand and offer opportunities to connect and give back to the community. They have raised funds for back to school events and other charitable projects. The organization is now focused on connecting those who have suffered some life altering traumatic event with group therapy opportunities to help with mental health. There tends to be limited conversation within the African American community on that particular subject. Latricia Taylor and her team are hoping to change that stigma. Fall sessions start Aug. 30th and run through Nov. 30th.