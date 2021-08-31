Two Hacks In the Kitchen: Peanut Butter Fluff | River City Live

Ingredients:

1/2 c sugar

1 1/2 c water

10-13 oz marshmallow cream

3/4 to 1 c peanut butter

Steps:

Make simple syrup: Put the sugar and the water in a saucepan. Bring it to a boil and stir until sugar is melted. Set it aside to cool until about lukewarm.

Put Marshmallow Cream and Peanut Butter in a bowl. Start adding Simple Syrup, maybe about 1/2 cup. Mix and add the Simple Syrup until it is as thin as cake batter. It will get thick when you store it in the fridge. Use this as a yummy Ice Cream topping!! Any leftover Simple Syrup can be stored in the fridge for thinning if it is too thick.