Butternut Squash Spiral Salad with Homemade Ranch | River City Live

Butternut Squash Spiral Salad with Homemade Ranch Dressing

Ingredients:

½ small yellow onion

2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley

2 packages fresh butternut squash spirals (about 19 oz)

¾ cup dried cranberries

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup Homemade Ranch dressing

Steps:

  1. Peel and thinly slice onion; coarsely chop parsley.
  2. Add to a large bowl: onion, parsley, spirals, cranberries, pepper, and dressing; toss to coat. Serve.

Homemade Ranch Dressing

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh chives

2 tablespoons fresh dill

⅔ cup buttermilk

¾ cup plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

¼ teaspoon ground mustard

1 teaspoon garlic blend paste

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

  1. Finely slice chives and finely chop dill. Whisk all ingredients until smooth. Cover and chill until ready to serve. (Makes about 1 ½ cups).

