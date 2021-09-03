Butternut Squash Spiral Salad with Homemade Ranch | River City Live

Butternut Squash Spiral Salad with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Ingredients:
½ small yellow onion
2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley
2 packages fresh butternut squash spirals (about 19 oz)
¾ cup dried cranberries
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ cup Homemade Ranch dressing
Steps:
- Peel and thinly slice onion; coarsely chop parsley.
- Add to a large bowl: onion, parsley, spirals, cranberries, pepper, and dressing; toss to coat. Serve.
Homemade Ranch Dressing
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon fresh chives
2 tablespoons fresh dill
⅔ cup buttermilk
¾ cup plain Greek yogurt
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon sherry vinegar
¼ teaspoon ground mustard
1 teaspoon garlic blend paste
¼ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- Finely slice chives and finely chop dill. Whisk all ingredients until smooth. Cover and chill until ready to serve. (Makes about 1 ½ cups).