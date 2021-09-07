Partly Cloudy icon
River City Live

Two Hacks in the Kitchen: Smores Quesadilla | River City Live

S’Mores Quesadilla!

Ingredients:

2 medium flour tortillas

1 1/2 c. Mini Marshmallows, divided

1 chocolate bar, chopped

1 graham cracker, crumbled

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 tbsp. cinnamon-sugar

1/4 c. melted chocolate, divided

  1. Assemble quesadilla: Top one tortilla with 1 cup mini marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and chopped chocolate bar. Top with remaining tortilla.
  2. In a medium ovenproof skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add quesadilla and cook until the bottom side is golden and the marshmallows are melty, about 2 minutes. Flip quesadilla and sprinkle the top with cinnamon-sugar then drizzle with about 2 tablespoons melted chocolate. Cover with remaining marshmallows and broil until the marshmallows are nice and toasty, about 1 minute.
  3. Drizzle with more melted chocolate and serve warm.

