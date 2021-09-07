Two Hacks in the Kitchen: Smores Quesadilla | River City Live

S’Mores Quesadilla!
Ingredients:
2 medium flour tortillas
1 1/2 c. Mini Marshmallows, divided
1 chocolate bar, chopped
1 graham cracker, crumbled
2 tbsp. unsalted butter
1 tbsp. cinnamon-sugar
1/4 c. melted chocolate, divided
- Assemble quesadilla: Top one tortilla with 1 cup mini marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and chopped chocolate bar. Top with remaining tortilla.
- In a medium ovenproof skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add quesadilla and cook until the bottom side is golden and the marshmallows are melty, about 2 minutes. Flip quesadilla and sprinkle the top with cinnamon-sugar then drizzle with about 2 tablespoons melted chocolate. Cover with remaining marshmallows and broil until the marshmallows are nice and toasty, about 1 minute.
- Drizzle with more melted chocolate and serve warm.