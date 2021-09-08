Homegrown Jazz musician Wille Soul is on a mission to showcase the music genre with a different flair. This weekend, he and his guitar will star in a show he labeled “Jazz with a Twist”. He has invited an eclectic mix of musicians to join him for an evening of Jazz, conversation and fun at Cuba Libre located on Atlantic Blvd. Rance met up with him to find out about Willie’s background, influences and what kind of surprises he has in store for this weekend’s performance.