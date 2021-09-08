The Amazing Gems You Can Find Inside Eco Relics | River City Live

The River City Live team headed back out to Eco Relics to see what was new in the store. Eco Relics is constantly updating their inventory with local treasures. This time around we wanted to shop for some of the items that used to be in the River City Brewing Company. This restaurant was around for 27 years and was filled with some great décor. Eco Relics was able to obtain some of the artwork and decorations, allowing people to purchase them and keep the memories alive. And that’s a big part of what Eco Relics does. They want to prevent usable construction supplies from entering landfills, while simultaneously preserving as many architectural relics as possible.

We also learned about their intake process, so if you have anything that could potentially find its way into another home you can contact them. Their mission is simple but important: Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose. To learn more you can visit their website: www.ecorelics.com