International Talk Like a Pirate Day | River City Live

The St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum is pleased to announce our 10th Annual Museum Mayhem Event – celebrating International Talk Like A Pirate Day!

The festivities will occur in the courtyard of the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum, located at 12 S. Castillo Drive – on Sunday, September 19th. From 11:00 AM until 3:00PM, the infamous Captain William Mayhem will oversee Art, Games, Photo Ops, and a Costume Contest. All will benefit ink! (investing in kids) – a local non-profit program directly supporting the educators and students within the St. Johns County School District. They strive to cultivate success for students and teachers through funding, initiatives, and inspiration.

William Mayhem has a 40-year history in entertainment, performing as a magician and comedian in over 7000 performances around the world. He has also turned his talents towards helping the community – organizing and performing for many charitable events in and around Saint Augustine. The St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum is proud to be the host for this stellar event, inviting one and all to come celebrate Talk Like A Pirate Day!

For any inquiries, don’t hesitate to check the museum website at www.ThePirateMuseum.com, our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/thepiratemuseum), or call us at (904) 819 – 1444.