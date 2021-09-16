Mango Hand Pies and Royal Icing with Publix | River City Live

Ingredients:
4 firm, ripe mangos
1/2 cup mango nectar (or juice)
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons flour
Parchment paper
2 (15 oz) packages rolled refrigerated pie crusts
2 large, pasteurized eggs, divided
1 lemon
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
Steps:
1. Peel, pit, cut mangos into 1/2-inch cubes (about 4 cups). Combine mangos and nectar in medium saucepan, bring to boil on medium and cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, combine sugar and flour in small bowl until blended; stir into mango mixture. Cook and stir 3-5 minutes until thickened and bubbly. Remove pan from heat and set aside to cool.
2. Preheat over to 375 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Unroll pie crusts according to package directions. Cut into circles with a 4-inch round biscuit cutter (or the mouth of a large cup). Transfer circles to prepared baking sheets.
3. Spoon mango mixture onto one-half of each dough circle (about 1 tablespoon). Fold other half pastry over filling and crimp edge with a fork to seal. Prick each pie with a fork to let steam escape.
4. Combine 1 egg and 1 teaspoon water until blended. Brush top of each hand pie with egg mixture. Bake 18-22 minutes until crusts are golden. Remove from oven and set aside to cool completely.
5. Juice lemon (2 teaspoons). Separate remaining 1 egg for whites only (reserve yolk for another use). Whisk egg white and lemon juice, in medium bowl, until blended. Slowly sprinkle in powdered sugar, whisking constantly, until smooth and a thick icing forms. Drizzle hand pies with icing and let set before serving. (Make about 24 pies).