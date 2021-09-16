Mango Hand Pies and Royal Icing with Publix | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

4 firm, ripe mangos

1/2 cup mango nectar (or juice)

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons flour

Parchment paper

2 (15 oz) packages rolled refrigerated pie crusts

2 large, pasteurized eggs, divided

1 lemon

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Steps:

1. Peel, pit, cut mangos into 1/2-inch cubes (about 4 cups). Combine mangos and nectar in medium saucepan, bring to boil on medium and cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, combine sugar and flour in small bowl until blended; stir into mango mixture. Cook and stir 3-5 minutes until thickened and bubbly. Remove pan from heat and set aside to cool.

2. Preheat over to 375 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Unroll pie crusts according to package directions. Cut into circles with a 4-inch round biscuit cutter (or the mouth of a large cup). Transfer circles to prepared baking sheets.

3. Spoon mango mixture onto one-half of each dough circle (about 1 tablespoon). Fold other half pastry over filling and crimp edge with a fork to seal. Prick each pie with a fork to let steam escape.

Ad

4. Combine 1 egg and 1 teaspoon water until blended. Brush top of each hand pie with egg mixture. Bake 18-22 minutes until crusts are golden. Remove from oven and set aside to cool completely.

5. Juice lemon (2 teaspoons). Separate remaining 1 egg for whites only (reserve yolk for another use). Whisk egg white and lemon juice, in medium bowl, until blended. Slowly sprinkle in powdered sugar, whisking constantly, until smooth and a thick icing forms. Drizzle hand pies with icing and let set before serving. (Make about 24 pies).