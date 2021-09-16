Not Your Ordinary Picnic! with Locale Picnic Company | River City Live

Are you looking for a unique date night? Maybe a girls get-together or birthday party? Locale Picnic Co is offering an elevated picnic experience that is perfect for any occasion. They offer curated picnic designs for unforgettable moments with the people you love most. Their picnics can also be customized and tailored to any occasion. Customers have booked Locale Picnic for anything from proposals to bridal showers to simply just because. They currently service locations throughout Jacksonville. You choose the locale and they handle the rest!