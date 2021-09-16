The Jacksonville Saints Australian Rules Football Club seeks to bolster their depth chart with an intrasquad scrimmage with BBQ, food and beverages available for those interested into an introduction to the sport. The team has been together less than 2 years, but already has claimed multiple championships from tournaments around the southeast. Rance stopped by their practice...not to practice, but to learn more about the team and their future goals.
The Jacksonville Saints Are Looking For Recruits | River City Live
