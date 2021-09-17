4th Annual Bryant Strong Zumbathon | River City Live

From the passing of her young son from Cancer, Karla Bethancourt chose to create an organization that benefits children fighting the disease. Her family created the 1st Zumbathon to support her in a time of need and she has continued the tradition with the 4th Annual event dancing into Mojito’s tomorrow from 4-6. The community is invited to join 12 Zumba instructors for a master class (no experience needed though) focused on getting the heart rate up, burning calories and feeling good on multiple levels. Rance caught up with Karla and others involved in the Zumbathon to get the rhythm of this weekend’s event.