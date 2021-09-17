Air Fryer Friday! We Make Delicious Donuts | River City Live

These Air Fryer Donuts are made with canned biscuits and coated with cinnamon sugar. It’s a quick and easy way to make delicious breakfast pastry. Bonus, you can also make donuts holes too!

8 canned biscuits like Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers

4 tablespoons unsalted butter melted

¼ cup granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1. Spray the air fryer basket or racks with cooking spray.

2. Mix sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl.

3. Remove biscuits from a can and layer on a cutting board.

4. With a frosting tip or small cookie cutter (about 1″ in diameter), cut out the center of each biscuit. Save the holes!

5. Place 4 biscuits/donuts in an air fryer basket or rack.

6. Bake at 360° for 7 minutes. No preheating necessary. If you preheat your air fryer, bake for 5 minutes only.

7. Brush each donut with melted butter. If you dip them, too much butter will melt the sugar and cinnamon coating.

8. Dip in cinnamon sugar to coat.

9. Serve while still warm.

To make donut holes: place them on air fryer rack and bake for 2 to 3 minutes OR until golden and light brown. Dip in butter and cinnamon sugar and serve.