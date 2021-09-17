Dare 2 Hire Different Talent Show & Pop Up | River City Live

Dare 2 Hire Different is a non profit organization that launched with a focus on finding hiring opportunities for those with special needs. CEO Dabbs McInnis partnered with Melissa Lampugnanon from Jacksonville Business Connections to host a talent show and pop up this weekend to help raise funds and awareness. Visitors will have the chance to see at least 10 performances at Sesquicentennial Park and shop at 30 booths all to support a great cause. Things start at 11am and roll until 3pm.