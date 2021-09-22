5 Tips to Help You Deal with Stressed Out Skin | River City Live

Do you feel stressed? Me too. And since we are still in this pandemic our skin is stressed too.

Here are 5 Tips to help you deal with stressed out skin:

1. Make sure you don’t skip moisturizer as even oily skin needs it as well as drink enough water,eat well and take care of yourself and skin from within.

2.Kiss dead skin goodbye! Try using a lip scrub or lip mask. Use them weekly as our face masks are covering our lips and every time we take that mask on and off it is stressing our skin. Use a lip balm daily. Exfoliate your hands and body with a scrub too.

3. Think about using a face and eye mask weekly. It can be from a jar, a DIY recipe or the ever popular sheet masks.

4. Keep it clean. Wash your face masks and coverings on a regular basis. If you use disposable ones change them out often.

5. See a PRO and book and appointment for a deep cleansing facial.

Follow Noreen’s Beauty & Lifestyle blog: beautycandy.wordpress.com