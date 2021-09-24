Fresh Music Vibe In Middleburg | River City Live

Many of us walking into a bar will immediately exit if there is no sound in the venue. You go for conversation and beverages, but the music sets the scene. The Fresh Spot in Middleburg offers a unique experience to its patrons by offering a Silent Disco DJ vibe. Technically, they still play music that can be heard around the venue, but for those who are really looking to groove? There are 3 DJ’s spinning music on 3 separate signals that feed into headphones patrons wear. People can tune to whichever signal appeals to them most. While this concept is well known in college towns or other special occasions, this is one of the first venues in Florida that offers it on the regular. Rance dropped in to immerse himself in a wall of sound to match the noise in his head that only he can hear.